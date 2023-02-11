Zerohedge.com

Yoel Roth: “Unrestricted free speech paradoxically results in less speech, not more”



pic.twitter.com/oelwxRgywe — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 9, 2023

In a blatant display of Orwellian double-speak, the former executive in charge of Trust and Safety at Twitter told a House GOP hearing that unrestricted free speech “results in less speech, not more.” Yoel Roth is best known for his dramatic removal from Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover and his consistent complaints about the social media platform allowing conservative ideals to spread without obstruction. Musk disbanded the original Trust and Safety team after discovering disturbing inaction on child pornography on the platform, as well as collusion between Twitter team members and government officials to illegally censor specific individuals posting information contrary to the government narrative. Roth attempted to justify the widespread censorship, primarily used against people with views opposing leftist positions, by suggesting that “abusive speech” by a minority of malcontents was “driving away” other users. The claims of abuse are subjective and also unsupported. What one person sees as factual information others like Yoel Roth might treat as abusive. This is a classic authoritarian tactic – To assert that some speech is dangerous to everyone, and then declare yourself the person most qualified to determine what speech is a threat and what speech is not.

