Cliff Sims’ book “Team of Vipers” was a New York Times bestseller.

Cliff Sims, a former aide to President Donald Trump, who sued the president after writing a brutal tell-all book about his time in the Trump White House called “Team of Vipers”, is back on the Trump team, serving an important role overseeing speechwriting for the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Sims is not only supervising speech writing for the convention, but multiple sources tell ABC News he is also spearheading the efforts for remarks by the president’s children, including Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump.

Trump Jr. told ABC News that “Cliff is a staunch supporter of my father and his America First agenda. He fought to elect President Trump on the 2016 campaign and has done a terrific job as Alabama co-chair of Trump Victory this year.” Trump Jr. added, “I’m excited that he’s now working with the convention team to help make this year’s RNC a gigantic success.”

Sims’ return has also been welcomed inside the White House he described last year as a “team of vipers.”

“Cliff has been an outspoken supporter of the President and a resource for the administration since the beginning,” a senior White House official told ABC News. “He has a real talent for communicating the President’s message and vision, and so it was a no-brainer for the political team to turn to him for a helping hand with the convention speakers.”

It’s quite a turn of events for Sims, who served as special assistant to the president and director of White House message strategy until 2018.

The publication early last year of “Team of Vipers,” which became a bestseller and portrayed the Trump White House as a nest of infighting, backstabbing and intrigue, set off a series of harsh attacks from the president and his allies, who accused Sims of violating a non-disclosure agreement. In response, Sims actually sued the president, accusing him of attempting to violate his first amendment rights.

