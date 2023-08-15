Former Trump advisor blames Jews for their own deportations to Auschwitz

The Auschwitz Museum has slammed comments made by former Trump adviser who blamed Jews for their own deportations at the hands of the Nazis. In a recent speech, Michael Flynn, a Christian nationalist, suggested mothers were complicit in handing over their young children to go on trains to Auschwitz. He said “Any mother who would be told, ‘Give me your child, give me your baby, we’re going to separate you, we’re not just going to put you into a club coach car. We’re going to stuff you like a sardine into a train.’” He went on to claim “there weren’t any guards,” implying that Jews could have simply left or said no to Hitler’s soldiers.

Describing his trip to Auschwitz, Mike Flynn blames the Jews for being exterminated in WWII because there were “thousands of them and not many guards” and the Jews willingly went along with the Nazis: “OK here’s my child and got on the train.”



A clip of his speech was posted on Twitter and has been viewed over 8 million times. In a statement posted on Twitter, Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial said: “The assertion that Jews could have easily resisted during deportations to extermination simply due to their numerical strength compared to the guards oversimplifies the dire circumstances they faced.” Flynn, who lasted 22 days in the White House as a national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, was speaking at an event in Michigan described as “A Celebration of America’s Freedom and Future.”

