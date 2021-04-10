The Press Democrat:

Cannabis entrepreneur and former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of lewd acts and forcible penetration of a child aged 14 or 15, as well as a range of other sexual crimes involving a minor or minors.

Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore confirmed the arrest of the former mayor by phone Saturday afternoon and released a statement with initial information about the allegations.

Kilgore said that on March 30, police received information of possible sexual assaults that occurred in the city between December 2019 and March 2021.

According to the charges, the victim is a child aged 14 or 15 years, and force or violence was used to sexually penetrate the victim.

Jacob, who describes himself as a “community advocate” and “inspirational leader” in his LinkedIn profile, made headlines when he became mayor in 2013 because he owned two licensed cannabis dispensaries at the time.

“Right now that investigation is ongoing for a determination as to the number of victims,” Kilgore said.

Jacob, 44, was arrested about 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said they contacted Jacob in the 7400 block of Woodland Avenue and took him into custody on an arrest warrant outlining several felony sexual assault crimes against a minor.

Jacob was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bail.

