Raquel Welch was spotted for the first time in over two years while stopping by the Heritage Auctions building in Beverly Hills on Friday. Paparazzi caught the 81-year-old actress — who rose to fame as a sex symbol of the 1960s — looking casual in a white top, black pants and platform wedges paired with a straw hat and stylish eyeglasses. In several of the snaps, Welch wears a face mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; she also appeared to be holding on to her breasts as she strolled through the 90210. Prior to her recent daytime outing, fans hadn’t seen or heard from Welch since her 2019 interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Post. While chatting with the outlet, the entertainer — who made a name for herself in such films as “Bedazzled,” “The Biggest Bundle of Them All” and “One Million Years B.C.” — explained that she enjoys keeping a “low profile” after decades of fame. Still, Welch admitted that it’s “nice to be noticed” occasionally. “I think it is much better than not being noticed!” she said at the time. “My whole career has been about being noticed, just like any other actor or actress, so I am grateful that people are still interested.”

