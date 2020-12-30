New York Post:

A former public radio reporter has been charged with firebombing cop cars during Black Lives Matter protests in Arkansas, according to federal authorities.

Renea Goddard, 22, was one of four charged earlier this month with allegedly sneaking into Arkansas State Police headquarters to slash squad car tires and torch them with Molotov cocktails, the US Attorney’s Office said in a release.

“One vehicle had been set on fire, one had been vandalized with spray paint, and several others had punctured tires,” prosecutors said of the Aug. 28 attack in Little Rock.

“Investigators discovered a detonated Molotov cocktail made from a bottle of brandy,” the release said.

Goddard — whose Twitter says she is president of Students for a Democratic Society — was named by witnesses as being part of the attack, and was seen on surveillance entering in dark clothing, prosecutors said.

