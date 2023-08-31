Former Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobs during sentencing as he’s given 17 YEARS in prison over January 6 after begging court not to separate him from his daughter and cancer-stricken mom

Former Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobbed as he was sentenced to 17 years in prison over his role in the January 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Enrique Tarrio were all found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a Washington D.C. jury after they broke into the Capitol following the 2020 election.

During his sentencing on Thursday, Biggs’ lawyers argued he did not assault anyone as they asked for leniency.

Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was a self-described Proud Boys organizer, but said he is ‘not a violent person and I proved that’ and was ‘seduced by the crowd.’

Waring an orange prison jumpsuit, he pleaded with the judge, saying he wanted to take his daughter to school and be there for his sick mother.

