The College Fix:

RELATED STORY FROM BOISE STATE U: Boise State suspends diversity course after allegation of student ‘humiliated’ in class

A man arrested for allegedly defacing an Abraham Lincoln statue in a Boise park has been identified by police as Terry Wilson, 37. Wilson is a former Boise State University adjunct professor who has previously been referred to as a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Boise, reports the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

“According to Boise State University, Wilson worked as an adjunct professor for three semesters, an arrangement that ended last December. A BSU representative could not shed light on why BSU and Wilson parted ways,” the foundation reports.

The statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized Feb. 1 with paint, feces and signs, the Boise police stated in a news release, adding that “both physical and electronic evidence was used” to determined Wilson was among those allegedly responsible for the vandalism.

In February, police responding to reports of vandalism discovered the bronze statue of Lincoln in Julia Davis Park — known as “Seated Lincoln” — vandalized with feces, paint and signs. Parks and recreation staff were able to clean the statue, which was not permanently damaged.

Read more here: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/crime/article250163220.html#storylink=cpy

More at The College Fix