Fox News

Smith has been probing Trump’s alleged retention of classified docs and role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot

Former President Trump says he has been indicted on federal charges that emerged out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s months-long investigation. “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump said on Truth Social. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 to investigate Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Justice Department had been investigating the matter after the FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on his private residence in August 2022.

Read More