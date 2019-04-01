THE JERUSALEM POST:

The State of Israel may now be considered the “land of milk, honey and cannabis,” former prime minister Ehud Barak said as he opened the two-day CannaTech Tel Aviv conference on Monday.

“The cannabis industry is at a unique turning point, turning within a dramatically short time frame from a pariah to a main-stage industry. Some 35 countries have already legalized cannabis to a certain extent, either [for] medical or sometimes even recreational use,” he said.

Since September, Barak has served as chairman of Canndoc-InterCure, a holding company of Israeli medical cannabis firms.

The former prime minister is responsible for the company’s global growth strategy and the development of international business. The company is currently examining going public on the NASDAQ stock market.

“We are at the lower inflection point of the growth of the cannabis industry, and we will face exponential inflation of the volume size and tonnage of products, both for recreational and medical use, in the coming years,” Barak said.