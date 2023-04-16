The former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood took his own life amid a child porn investigation in Connecticut this week.

Police have not named abortion advocate Tim Yergeau, 36, as the suspect in the probe but confirmed that the man who committed suicide in the apartment building was a suspect.

Yergeau, 36, took his own life, five days after an apparent botched attempt by police to take him into custody. Investigators broke down the door of his neighbor in New Haven, Connecticut and handcuffed her before realizing they had raided the wrong apartment.

‘The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicide,’ New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told the New Haven Register.

Yergeau appeared to post regularly on social media until December 2022. Pictures of his godchildren, family, friends, and work events lay bare his life in the months prior to his death.

