Scot Peterson, a former school resource officer who was stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the 2018 mass shooting, was found not guilty Thursday on all charges related to his actions that day. The jury reached the verdict on all 11 counts that Peterson was facing after deliberating for about 19 hours across four days. Peterson had received widespread criticism over not confronting the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, during the six-minute rampage that killed 17 and injured more than a dozen others. Peterson was charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury. He could have faced years in prison and lost his pension if he was found guilty. He openly wept as the not-guilty verdict was read out and hugged his family and friends after the court adjourned. Prosecutors had called students, teachers and law enforcement officials to testify over the course of two weeks about their experience and observations that day. Some said they knew the shots were coming from the three-story 1200 classroom building, and a supervisor testified that Peterson did not follow protocols for an active shooter situation.

