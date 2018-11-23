BREITBART:

The former Olympic village in the northern Italian city of Turin has become a no-go zone according to reports that say the area has become filled with migrants and police “do not enter”.

The three buildings within the village were built to house athletes during the 2006 winter Olympics, but are now increasingly used by newly arrived migrants along with far-left activists in their so-called “social centres,” Il Giornale reports.

Around 95 per cent of the residents are men aged 25 to 35, and come from mainly Nigeria, Gambia, and Mali. A large number of them are reported to be illegal migrants.

Far-left activists have occupied the area for several years and cooperate with the illegal migrants to “resist” any attempts to evacuate the squatters.

“For some people, it is a ghetto, for others a security problem, for us simply a home. From here we do not leave, rather we dance,” one activist living in the area wrote on Facebook.