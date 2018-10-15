FOX NEWS:

President Obama’s former campaign manager on Monday sharply criticized Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren for releasing the results of a disputed DNA test that she said backed up her claims of Native American ancestry. He claimed she was throwing her party off-message just weeks before November’s critical midterm elections.

“Argue the substance all you want, but why 22 days before a crucial election where we MUST win house and senate to save America, why did @SenWarren have to do her announcement now?” former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, tweeted.

“Why can’t Dems ever stay focused???” added Messina, who also served as deputy White House chief of staff.

Warren, considered a likely 2020 presidential contender, is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election in Massachusetts in November.

When her claims of Native American heritage first became a widely publicized issue during her tight 2012 Senate campaign against then-incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown, polls showed most voters in the state didn’t care.