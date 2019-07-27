The New York Post:

Former NYPD Chief of Department Louis Anemone, an architect of the department’s CompStat strategy that is credited with driving down crime to record lows since the 1990s, blames Mayor de Blasio for the abuse NYPD officers are enduring at the hands of foul-mouthed, water-lobbing punks.

Recent events in Brooklyn, Harlem and on the subway involving acts of disrespect toward police officers in uniform have provoked the sentiment of anger and shame in me.

Let me explain — I am angry as hell at the “woke,” “progressive,” political establishment of New York City, who are a disgrace to the city of New York.