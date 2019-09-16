YAHOO NEWS:

A former NFL player allegedly painted racist slurs on the walls and destroyed his Georgia business in an attempt to stake a fake hate crime and burglary, the New York Daily News reports.

Edawn Louis Coughman, 31, who played for several NFL teams from 2012 to 2016, including the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on Thursday.

Authorities said in a release that officers were called to the Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman’s Creamery on Duluth Highway on Wednesday to a report of burglary in progress.

Officers later went into the business and found graffiti including swastikas, “MAGA” and racist terms like “monkey” and the N-word spray-painted on the walls, among other damage.

In a press statement, Cpl. Michele Pihera said a shopping plaza maintenance worker saw someone burglarizing the restaurant late Wednesday evening and called police, adding that the alleged burglar was driving a black Silverado with no license plates. Police pulled over the truck thinking it could be a suspect in the burglary, and saw that Coughman was driving.