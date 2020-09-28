Daily Mail:

Bill Richardson has been accused of running a scheme in which he raked in over $100k of dollars in bribes while in office

Richardson, 72, served as Governor for New Mexico from January 1, 2003 to December 31, 2010

According to a recently unsealed legal complaint obtained by DailyMail.com, Richardson used the money to fund a luxury and debauched lifestyle

His lifestyle allegedly included ‘sexual services and favors’ funded by the scam dubbed the ‘Richardson Ring’

The lawsuit claims that Governor Richardson was able to place his trusted ‘operatives’ in state government jobs to cover-up his wrongdoing

Richardson, a career politician, was previously accused of having sex with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts when she was underage

Roberts named Richardson among several others as men Ghislaine Maxwell told her to have sex with in court documents

The scandal plagued former governor of New Mexico – who Virginia Roberts claimed she had underage sex with on Jeffrey Epstein‘s orders – has been dragged into the mud once again.

Career politician Bill Richardson has been accused of raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks while in office – money which allegedly funded a luxury and debauched lifestyle including ‘sexual services and favors’, according to a recently unsealed legal complaint obtained by DailyMail.com.

His lifestyle allegedly included ‘sexual services and favors’ funded by the scam dubbed the ‘Richardson Ring’. The resulting public scandal forced the SIC to begin investigating kickbacks in state investment business and Richardson himself.

Now in a civil action filed in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, in May, but only unsealed last week, it’s alleged that Richardson oversaw a sophisticated cover up of his scheme. The lawsuit claims that Governor Richardson was able to place his trusted ‘operatives’ in state government jobs to cover-up his wrongdoing.

The documents allege Richardson installed several key allies into the SIC to help cover his tracks and thwart any corruption probe. The filing states: ‘So far, the defendants have succeeded in covering up Bill Richardson’s wrongdoing.

According to the lawsuit, Richardson ran a scam dubbed the ‘Richardson Ring’ which saw the one-time governor benefiting from money he grafted from business investments into the state of New Mexico in the early 2000s.

The greedy politician lined his own pockets with cash, used some money to fund his political campaigns and organizations and also enjoyed lavish meals, wine and liquor as well as luxury travel and entertainment, the legal filing claims.

In court documents in 2015 the once influential politician was accused of being involved with Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking ring. Epstein victim Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, named Richardson as being among a list of powerful men she was told to have sex with by Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre, now 37, filed a Florida lawsuit in 2009 against Epstein stating she was a sex slave for him from 1999 to 2002. Giuffre later alleged that she had sex with British royal Prince Andrew three times and was forced to have sex with Richardson.

The court documents were unsealed to the public in 2019 and Prince Andrew and Richardson have vehemently denied the claims.

Giuffre alleges that she was ‘told to have sex’ with Richardson by Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

