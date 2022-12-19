Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the former Mafia don of the Patriarca crime family, has died at a federal prison. He was 89.

Salemme was serving a life sentence after he was found guilty in the 1993 murder of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro, who lived in Providence. In March, Salemme lost his last hope for a new trial when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal. He was serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Missouri.

An email to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson was not immediately returned seeking more details on Salemme’s death, but the agency’s website states that Salemme died on Dec. 13.

In 2018, federal prosecutors convinced a jury of 10 women and six men that Salemme and co-defendant Paul Weadick killed DiSarro in Salemme’s Sharon home, then solicited the help of then-mob capo Robert DeLuca and his brother Joe to bury DiSarro’s body behind a Branch Avenue mill building in Providence.

Informed of Salemme’s death, DiSarro’s son Nick told Target 12: “The world is better off without him. Good riddance.”

Salemme’s former attorney Steven Boozang said that despite his persona, Salemme was always “a gentleman,” and “honest and forthright” with him in their interactions.

