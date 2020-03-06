Fox News

A Tennessee man who was a former Nazi concentration camp guard during World War II will be sent back to Germany for decades-old human rights violations, a Memphis immigration judge ruled Thursday. Friedrich Karl Berger worked at the Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany, where Nazis imprisoned Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Latvians, Italians, and the Dutch and French as well as other political opponents, according to a ruling by U.S. Immigration Judge Rebecca Holt. Meppen prisoners were held during the winter of 1945 in “atrocious” conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labor, working “to the point of exhaustion and death.” Berger admitted to the court during his two-day trial that, as part of his role, he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday and escorted them to and from their worksites.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS