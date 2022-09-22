Adviser to the rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute, Anatoly Gerashchenko, died after falling down a flight of stairs at the institute on Wednesday, according to Russian reports.

Gerashchenko served as the rector of the institute from 2007-2015 and worked at the institute for 45 years. The former rector wrote over 100 scientific papers and articles and owned one patent. He has also received the medal of the Order of Honour, the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 1st class, and the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd class.

The Moscow Aviation Institute opened a commission to investigate his death.

The Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper reported that Gerashchenko was visiting a new building being constructed at the institute when he lost his balance and fell down the stairs.

Latest in a series of mysterious deaths in Russia

The incident comes after a series of deaths of high profile Russian nationals reported as accidents since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

