THE DAILY CALLER:

Originally Published Feb. 11, 2019

Former KKK grand wizard David Duke defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday morning after she received backlash following a tweet accusing a pro-Israel lobbying group of buying congressional support.

Omar accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of buying pro-Israel support from members of Congress in a tweet Sunday night. Her insinuation was met with widespread condemnation from both sides of the political aisle from members of Congress, such as Dem. Rep. Jerry Nadler and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Duke, who endorsed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for 2020, defended Omar, tweeting, “So, let us get this straight. It is ‘Anti-Semitism’ to point out that the most powerful political moneybags in American politics are Zionists who put another nation’s interest (Israel’s) over that of America ??????”

Duke’s twitter timeline is full of anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic sentiments.Omar has made numerous statements about Israel that have been criticized. She has acknowledged support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, implied that Israel is not a democracy and has previously accused Israel of “[hypnotizing] the world,” although she has since somewhat apologized for it.