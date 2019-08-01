FOX NEWS:

Former California GOP Chair Tom Del Beccaro said Thursday that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., struggled to push back against criticism at the 2020 Democratic primary debate and it shows “she has a glass jaw.”

“She wasn’t ready for criticism. Her whole candidacy has been her surprise attack and she seemed surprised when people attacked her,” Del Beccaro told “Fox & Friends.”

Del Beccaro said Harris’ campaign garnered recognition after her “surprise attack” on Biden at the first Democratic primary debate last month.

“She used the element of surprise. She did the surprise attack on Biden. He wasn’t ready. She jumped up in the polls because people thought she was a fighter,” Del Beccaro said.

At the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, ripped Harris, digging into her prosecution record related to drug crimes and other offenses as California’s attorney general.