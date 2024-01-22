Former Jan. 6 Select Committee deleted more than 100 encrypted files from its probe in the days before Republicans took over the House majority

A bombshell new report alleges that just days before the GOP took over the House majority in 2022, over 100 encrypted files relating to the January 6th Capitol riot probe were mysteriously deleted.

In a new interview with Fox News, the chairman of the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee, Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, described the revelation as bringing the investigation into a ‘new phase.’

Loudermilk alleges that a forensics team found that 117 files had been either deleted or encrypted on January 1, 2023, shortly before the Republicans took over the investigation that had previously been led by Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney.

The congressman is demanding that Democrats handover the passwords as the files have since been recovered. The files are believe to contain interviews and depositions that could prove crucial to the case.

‘It’s obvious that went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation.It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our Subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules,’ Loudermilk said.

