Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan left New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speechless during Congressional hearings Friday on the topic of family separations at the border.

The exchange began when Ocasio-Cortez tried to nail Homan down as being the “author” of the “family separation policy” memo, which he had signed.

Homan noted that, while he did not write the policy, he had made “numerous recommendations” to Homeland Security, including implementing a “zero tolerance” policy for illegal border crossers.

“Which includes family separation,” Ocasio-Cortez interrupted.

“The same as it is with every U.S. citizen,” Homan shot back. “Parent [who] gets arrested with a child.”

After a brief pause, a seemingly rattled Ocasio-Cortez said, “Zero tolerance was interpreted as the policy that separated the children from their parents.”