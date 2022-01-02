NEW YORK POST:

Former heavyweight boxing champ Vitali Klitschko threw a verbal jab at Russian President Vladimir Putin as the former boxer began training with Ukraine military reservists amid growing tensions between the countries.

Klitschko, now mayor of the Ukraine city of Kyiv, described Putin as a “gangrene” afflicting Europe, as fears mount that Russia is planning to invade the ex-boxer’s home country.

Klitschko, 50, elected mayor in 2014, made the comments to the Daily Telegraph after participating in military simulations and tactical training drills while Russia amasses forces at the Ukraine border.

“Many of us served in the army and those skills had to be restored. I think that such training is essential for top and middle-level officials of a country that has been at war for almost eight years,” Klitschko told the newspaper.

The 6’7″ PhD dubbed “Dr. Ironfist,” reportedly said his pugnacious background would serve Ukraine’s largest city well in the event of a conflict.

MORE FROM THE NY POST