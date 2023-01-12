New York Daily News

The former head of a Long Island autism charity will spend 33 months in federal prison after embezzling nearly $1 million from the non-profit to pay for Broadway tickets, cosmetic surgery and a down payment on her home. Wafa Abboud, 55, was sentenced in Brooklyn Federal Court Wednesday, after a jury found her guilty of embezzling, bank fraud and money laundering in 2019. From January 2011 to May 2016, Abboud worked as the executive director of Human First, Inc. which has offices in New York City and Long Island, and provides social services for autistic children and young adults. Despite a passionate statement where she maintained her innocence, said her life was ruined, and talked about her dedication to others, Judge Edward Korman ruled that she should serve time in custody, and gave her the same sentence as a co-defendant who pleaded guilty in the scheme.

