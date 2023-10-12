Former Hamas leader calls for day of jihad on Friday, and tells Muslims to ‘take to the streets’ in protest against Israel

A former Hamas chief has called for protests to take place across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians, and for the peoples of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

‘[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,’ said Khaled Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office.

Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a bigger duty to support the Palestinians.

‘Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,’ Meshaal said in a recorded statement. ‘To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories).’

