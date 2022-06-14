Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt on Monday claimed the chances of winning the Powerball sweepstakes were greater than a wrong Fox News 2020 election projection.

“You’re better off to play the Powerball” than for the 2020 election projection to have been wrong on November 7, 2020, Stirewalt told the partisan January 6 Committee.

“Our Decision Desk was the best in the business, and I was very proud to be a part of it,” Stirewalt stated. “By the time everyone was losing their minds over this call, we were … moved on to other states.”

When asked who won the election, Stirewalt emphatically stated, “Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., of the great state of Delaware.”

