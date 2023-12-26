Former Employees: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Enabled Child Predators on Instagram and Facebook

Recent reports have emerged indicating that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta implementation of encrypted messaging on Facebook and Instagram facilitated predatory behavior against children. A former executive explains, “It was a hundred times worse than any of us expected. There were millions of pedophiles targeting tens of millions of children.”

The New York Post reports that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently introduced end-to-end encryption for direct messages on both social platforms. This move, intended to enhance user privacy, has come under fire from former employees and child safety advocates. Critics, including ex-engineering director David Erb, argue that this encryption makes it more challenging to monitor and prevent online child predation.Mark Zuckerberg surrounded by guards

