Former Editor of Left-Wing Site The Recount Arrested for Child Pornography

Slade Sohmer, the former editor for the the left-wing news site The Recount, has been arrested and charged for possessing and distributing child pornography.

The 44-year-old Sohmer was reportedly released on $100,000 bail on Monday after being charged in a Massachusetts court. He allegedly possessed and distributed “hundreds of child pornography images and videos.” Per the New Yorker:

Sohmer — who also has worked as a camp counselor for a New York City-based nonprofit — was arrested at his home in Otis, Mass. on Friday, weeks after law enforcement officials confiscated his electronic devices after obtaining a search warrant, the newspaper reported.



He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography.



If convicted, Sohmer faces minimum mandatory sentences of 10 years in state prison if convicted of dissemination of child pornography and five years if convicted of possession of child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey called it the most “egregious” case she has come across. A spokesperson for The Recount said Sohmer “is no longer editor-in-chief” of the site “following a company restructuring exercise in early October to focus on our editorial and commercial plans.”

The popular X account Libs of TikTok noted Slade had previously been celebrated for working with elementary school kids.

“Slade Sohmer, editor of left-wing news site “The Recount” was previously celebrated for discussing sexuality with elementary kids. He was just arrested and charged with possessing and disseminating child p0rn,” the account said.

