WPTV PALM BEACH:

A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was criticized for not entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland during a mass shooting in February of 2018 has been arrested for child neglect and other charges in connection with the tragedy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday afternoon that 56-year-old Scot Peterson is under arrest on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail on $102,000 bond.

“The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

BSO said following its own internal investigation, Sheriff Gregory Tony determined that Peterson and another law enforcement officer, Sergeant Brian Miller, neglected their duties during the school shooting.

They were both terminated and can no longer serve as deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson resigned just days after the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 children and three staff members dead.

According to FDLE, Peterson refused to investigate the school shooting and retreated while victims were being shot inside the school.

If convicted, Peterson faces a maximum punishment of 96 ½ years in state prison.