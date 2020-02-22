Breitbart:

A former Democrat outside of the President Trump rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, spoke to Breitbart News about his support for the president, opposition to open borders, and his journey off of food stamps, for which he credits President Trump.

Breitbart News’s Matt Perdie spoke to a number of Trump supporters ahead of President Trump’s highly anticipated rally in Las Vegas, including former Democrat Moses Flores, who said he walked away from the Democrat Party “for the sake of our border” and credited Trump for his ability to come off food stamps and Medicaid.

“The economy is getting better,” Flores, who moved from El Paso, Texas, to Las Vegas told Breitbart News. “I actually, I started off rough three years ago. I was on food stamps and Medicaid. Now, I get to say this is the second year I’m off food stamps and Medicaid, and I pay for my own insurance.”

