BREITBART:

The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, was arraigned Friday for possession of child porn but pleaded not guilty.

Dennis “Denny” Doyle served three terms as mayor and between November 2014 and December of the next year “allegedly possessed digital material containing child pornography,” the Beaverton Valley Times reported.

The 73-year-old was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said in a press release regarding the case.

The material that was allegedly in his possession included images of children under 12-years-old.

“If convicted, Doyle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release,” the agency noted.

He was the city’s mayor from 2009 until 2020 after losing his reelection bid. He had previously served with the city council for over a decade.

