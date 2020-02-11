Fox News

Campus police removed former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind from an event at Rutgers University Sunday afternoon, after Hikind asked guest speaker Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., about past comments he believes to be anti-Semitic. The event, titled, “A Global Crisis: Refugees, Migrants, and Asylum Seekers – Lessons from the Prophet Muhammad,” was organized by the group Muslims4Peace. Hikind described the New Jersey event as “fine” and spreading “nice messages” of tolerance, unity, and love. “I loved what they were saying,” Hikind said, noting that he sat in the audience for nearly three hours. “Then Rashida came on at the end as the main speaker,” Hikind told Fox News, adding that he stood up and asked her about “her anti-Semitism and spreading a blood libel.” The blood libel originally referred to the false claim during the Middle Ages that Jews used Christian blood to make matzah for Passover, but has since been used to describe other false claims that Jews committed heinous acts.

