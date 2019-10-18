ABCNEWS

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis roasted his former boss at the Alfred E. Smith dinner in New York City on Thursday night. Mattis took the stage at the annual dinner — an opportunity to crack jokes about local and national politics — with an introduction from comic legend Martin Short. “According to the president he’s the ‘most overrated general,'” Short cracked in his intro. “I think he’s an American hero.” “I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the world’s greatest overrated general,” joked Mattis, who received a standing ovation as he stepped to the dais. “I’m honored to be called that by Donald Trump, because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actor. So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals.”

