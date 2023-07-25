Former intelligence chief Christopher Mellon has said he believes the US has recovered technology that ‘did not originate on this earth’.

Ahead of a scheduled Congress hearing about UFOs on Wednesday, Mellon said America ‘may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else’s space program’.

The 65-year-old served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush administrations, and he now works as a private equity investor.

In 2020, he admitted he was the secret source who provided the New York Times with the three UFO videos it famously published in 2017.

