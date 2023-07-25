Former defense official Christopher Mellon says the US has recovered technology that ‘did not originate on this earth’

Dailymail

Mellon made the claim ahead of Congress UFO hearing Wednesday

The 65-year-old served as Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush administrations

Former intelligence chief Christopher Mellon has said he believes the US has recovered technology that ‘did not originate on this earth’. Ahead of a scheduled Congress hearing about UFOs on Wednesday, Mellon said America ‘may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else’s space program’. The 65-year-old served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence in the Clinton and Bush administrations, and he now works as a private equity investor. In 2020, he admitted he was the secret source who provided the New York Times with the three UFO videos it famously published in 2017.

