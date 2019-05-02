NEW YORK POST:

A retired NFL linebacker is redefining the modern family.

Jeff Rohrer, who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1980s, lives with his husband, his former wife and their two teenage children, as the unconventional LA-based clan revealed in People magazine Wednesday.

After ending their 17-year marriage in 2011 and living apart for two years, Jeff and his ex, Heather Rohrer, decided to put aside their differences and move back in together for the sake of their daughter, Isabella, now 16, and son, Dondillon, 15.

Then Jeff, 60, got engaged to a man, 37-year-old celebrity aesthetician Joshua Ross, and he came to live with them, too.

“It’s been difficult to get to this place, but it’s worth it,” Heather says in the heartwarming profile.

Jeff, who ended his football career in 1990, admits he had been grappling with his sexuality for years, but it came to a head after he left the NFL. Ultimately, he accepted that he was gay and he and Heather split up.

He came out as the “first known NFL player to marry a man” in the New York Times just days before his wedding to Ross, in November 2018.