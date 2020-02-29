Fox News:

A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a fellow cop during a game of Russian roulette, according to a report.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for killing off-duty officer Katlyn Alix, 24, in January 2019. The pair had been playing a Russian Roulette-style game with a handgun in his apartment in Carondelet, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Hendren will serve seven years in prison for manslaughter, as well a three-year sentence for armed criminal action — to be served concurrently. The prison term is the maximum sentence he had faced, the newspaper reports.

