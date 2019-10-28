THE HILL:

Former adviser to President Clinton Dick Morris said Sunday that Hillary Clinton most likely wants to get into the 2020 presidential race because she thinks “God put her on the Earth” to be president.

Morris told John Catsimatidis on his radio show that the major question revolving around the 2020 election is whether “the ghost of Hillary Clinton” will enter the election.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

The former adviser said he thinks Hillary Clinton is waiting for an opportunity to jump into the race and particularly for former Vice President Joe Biden to drop out.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” Morris said.

Hillary Clinton would replace Biden as the moderate candidate because voters would be looking for an alternative to the “leftist” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Morris said.