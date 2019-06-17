NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A 22-year-old man opened fire with an assault rifle outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas Monday before he was shot and killed by cops.

Brian Isaack Clyde, who was armed in a mask and combat gear, was identified as the shooter by FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Clyde was shot during a gun battle with federal officers and died at the scene just before 9 a.m. local time, according to officials.

A spokesman for the U.S. Army confirmed to the Daily News that “Private 1st Class Clyde served as an infantryman in the Army from August 2015 to February 2017.”

He was also listed as a May 2019 “prospective” graduate at Del Mar College with an associate degree in applied science.

“Military has always been big in my family, so has education,” he said in a Facebook video viewed by the Dallas Morning News. “When I got out, I really didn’t have any other options, so I figure go to school.”