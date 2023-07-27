Former Air Force Intelligence Officer Testifies ‘Non-Human’ Pilots Recovered from Crashed Craft

A witness testified to Congress on Wednesday that “non-human” material was collected from crashed craft in a stunning moment during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

When asked by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) if the pilots of a crashed craft were recovered, the witness, David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer who studied UAPs, responded, “As I’ve stated publicly…biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

When Mace asked if those biologics were “human or non-human,” Grusch responded, “Non-human.”

“That was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program,” he added.

Grusch said he could not discuss how the evidence was documented in a non-classified setting.

He said he would provide Mace with a list of names of both cooperative and hostile witnesses.

Grusch served as an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the US Air Force at the rank of Major and as a civilian at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency from 2021-2023 at the equivalent rank of colonel. He also was his agency’s co-lead in UAP and transmedium object analysis, and as well as reporting to the UAP Task Force, and eventually the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

