Breitbart

Calls for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are “pure cynicism” a Kyiv government official claimed Saturday. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, has lashed out at suggestions that his country should engage in negotiations with Russia after a number of politicians and trade union officials called for talks to be sought. Spearheaded by historian Peter Brandt, son of former Chancellor Willy Brandt, numerous officials within the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) have called on sitting Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help formulate a peace plan for Ukraine and Russia alongside France, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. Brandt’s call for peace has been ridiculed by Makeiev, who attacked any calls for a ceasefire between the warring nations as being a cynical attempt to save Putin from being held accountable for his actions. “This peace appeal is not an April Fool’s joke,” Die Welt reports the ambassador as saying. “This is pure cynicism towards the numerous victims of Russian aggression.” He went on to accuse the push for peace negotiations as an attempt to “cover up the crimes of Russia” and its ruling regime, adding that the only way peace could be established is with a full Russian withdrawal.

