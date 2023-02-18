Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the West must strap in for a “long” war against Russia and that allies should pour weapons and tanks into the conflict.

Speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference, Chancellor Scholz rejected the idea of trying to put a time frame for the end of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying that it would be “wise to prepare for a long war” and that the West should send the message to Vladimir Putin that NATO is prepared to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“It is not our arms deliveries that prolong the war. The opposite is true,” Scholz claimed. “The earlier President Putin realises that he is not achieving his imperialist goal, the greater the chance of an early end of the war, of withdrawal of Russian conquest troops.”

While Germany faced heavy criticism for taking a long time to decide whether or not to send any weapons to Ukraine, and more recently held up supplies of German-made tanks even by other countries, the Social Democrat is now calling on allies to provide heavy armour to Ukraine.

