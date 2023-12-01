Foreign-Born Population Hits 49.5 Million Under Biden – Largest Ever in American History

The nation’s foreign-born population has hit an unprecedented 49.5 million, the largest ever recorded in American history, under President Joe Biden.Analysis by Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed that in October the foreign-born population reached almost 50 million, increasing by 4.5 million foreign-born residents since Biden took office in January 2021.

Put another way, the Biden administration has added more immigrants to the nation’s population than the annual number of U.S. births in fewer than three years. Similarly, the growth of the foreign-born population under Biden exceeds the resident populations of 25 states.

READ MORE