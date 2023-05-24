Ford announced Tuesday it has reversed plans to cut AM radios from most of its new vehicles starting in 2024, with car, truck and SUV owners all benefitting from the decision. The manufacturer will also restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023.

CEO Jim Farley used social media to confirm the company is walking back a decision to scrub the radio band after speaking with government policy leaders concerned about keeping emergency alerts that often are sounded on AM stations.

“We’ve decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles,” Farley wrote on Twitter and LinkedIn. “For any owners of Ford’s EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update.”

The move comes after months of anger by current and intending Ford owners who protested at the move, as Breitbart News reported.

It also follows a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers who introduced a bill last Wednesday calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.

READ MORE