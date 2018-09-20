CNN:

Christine Blasey Ford opened the possibility she would testify before Congress about her accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

An email her lawyers sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee said Ford “would be prepared to testify next week” if the senators offer her “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

The message came a day ahead of a 10 a.m. Friday deadline set by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley for Ford to decide whether she would appear before a hearing he set for Monday.

Testifying Monday, however, “is not possible and the Committee’s insistence that it occur then is arbitrary in any event,” Ford’s lawyers wrote.

“As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home,” the email said. “She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Kavanaugh has denied the accusation he sexually assaulted Ford while drunk at a party in his high school years and said he would be willing to appear before the committee to refute it. He was at the White House Thursday for the fourth consecutive day, as he prepares for possible testimony.

Ford said in a letter through her lawyers on Tuesday evening she wanted an FBI investigation into the matter before she appeared before the Senate committee tasked with reviewing Kavanuagh’s nomination.

The New York Times first reported the letter.