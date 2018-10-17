LEGAL INSURRECTION:

To her credit, she appears to be done with the entire thing and expresses no interest in making the destruction of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh her life’s work. Indeed, Ford’s lawyers have publicly stated that she does not wish to see Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh impeached nor does she want further investigation into her claims.

ABC News reports:

With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Deborah Katz told CNN: “Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that’s what she sought to do here.”

“She does not want him to be impeached?” CNN’s Dana Bash later asked.

“No,” Katz replied flatly.

Ford’s attorney Lisa Banks added that Ford feels she did the right thing by testifying and has no regrets.

According to Ford’s attorney, Ford wanted to be heard, she was, and now she wants to move on with her life.

CNN reports:

She came forward, and she was heard. And now, she’s done.

I’m good with that, but I suspect we’ll be hearing very soon that we can’t accept Ford’s decision. After all, everyone has to believe and support the “survivor” . . . until they say or do something rational, like give up on a lost battle.