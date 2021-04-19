The Post Millennial:

President Joe Biden announced his intentions on Wednesday to have the US begin withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan on May 1, with the final departure date as September 11, 2021.

Trump issued a statement on Sunday urging Biden to stick to the original timeline and not to politicize the American withdrawal by linking it to September 11, 2021, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington, DC.

“I wish Joe Biden wouldn’t use September 11th as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, for two reasons,” Trump wrote.

“First, we can and should get out earlier. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too much and way too long. I made early withdraw possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the 16,000 level that was there (likewise in Iraq, and zero troops in Syria except for the area where we KEPT THE OIL).

“Secondly, September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost. Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”

On September 11, 2001, terrorists who flew planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, respectively, while another suicide mission into the White House was thwarted by those passengers aboard.

Former President Donald Trump had previously given the word of the nation that the military would leave the war-torn country by May 1. While Biden said that he would stand by the promise to withdraw.

