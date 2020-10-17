Breitbart:

The City of Chicago has been dubbed America’s “rattiest city” for the sixth consecutive year by pest control company Orkin.

The 119-year-old pest control company rated America’s biggest cities based on the number of rodent treatments performed by its nation-wide army of pest control employees.

“As reported in the spring, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior,” Orkin noted in its press release.

Taking 2nd through 5th place, all Democrat-controlled cities:

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington DC

San Francisco

The company warns that as the winter months set in, rodent activity will increase inside people’s homes and places of work as the vermin seek the indoors’ warmth and safety. Orkin adds that coronavirus lockdowns may make matters worse for homeowners as they spend more time at home. Homeowners should take greater care not to leave food scraps around and to “pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice.”

“Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in the company’s statement. “Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

More at Breitbart